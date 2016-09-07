Fall sports preview: Field Hockey

With an unlucky draw of the cards in the CAC tournament, CNU’s field hockey team played the reigning CAC champions in the semifinal and lost. Ready to take on the 2016 season the Captains have already started preparation needed to succeed this year.

Key returners this year are goalie Bailey Lien, Miranda Hept and Sarah Miller. These three will be a part of the senior class this fall ready to leave it all on the field for their last season as Captains. Lien was awarded with an All-State honors which is her third straight All-State in a row.

With an attempt to improve their season record, Head Coach Carrie Moura sends out a workout packet for the girls to complete throughout the summer months. She sets up a Google spreadsheet with their running workout, six days a week.

In order to make sure that this plan is efficient the team must post their times for each workout in the spreadsheet for the coaches to see. Rising junior, Mackenzie Neylon says the hardest workout is the gauntlet which is comprised of a two mile, rest, one mile, rest, half mile, quarter mile and an eighth mile run.

Neylon claims that while the summer workouts are challenging and strenuous, they are a remarkable way to see the team’s growth and hard work throughout the summer months.

While Neylon admits playing collegiate field hockey is challenging she also admits that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Picking a college she knew she needed a support network and wanted to be a part of something. Deciding on CNU, she realized what better way to be a part of something than joining a team, playing the sport she loves with her best friends.

Believing that the team is better this upcoming year than they have been in the past, Neylon believes it shouldn’t be hard for the Captains to go further in the tournament this year.

Constantly dominating team rival University of Mary Washington in the regular season, the Captains allow it to fuel them for the rest of the season.

Bringing Salisbury to overtime and losing in the regular season game last year, the women’s team is working hard to ensure they come out on top this fall.