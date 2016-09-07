Fall sports preview: Volleyball

When it comes to fall sports, it’s not difficult to argue that CNU’s volleyball team remains one of the athletic department’s most successful. Not only have the Captains won their conference championship for the past nine years, the team has also advanced to the NCAA tournament 13 out of the past 15 seasons.

The Captains were once again extremely successful last season, finishing the season with a record of 30-3. The team’s season came to an end in the NCAA Regional semi-finals after falling to Randolph-Macon 3-2.

If the team hopes to once again achieve a winning percentage of over .900, the Captains will have to find a way to replace last year’s seniors: Ashley Rock, Abby McIntyre and Rachel Conway—an All-American and one of the best setters in CNU history.

Luckily, the Captains have an incredibly strong group of returners to help alleviate that loss.

Among these is rising senior Briana Sutton. In addition to being named the 2015-2016 Capital Athletic Conference Female Athlete of the Year, Sutton became the third Captain in CNU history to earn First Team All-American honors.

Sutton is just one of an extremely talented senior class that includes Evelyn Harper, Madi Wickens, Maddie McCann, Rachel Close and Hannah Miller.

This summer, Miller is traveling internationally with the Division III All-Star team as they play in Brazil. She is also joined by junior Tylar McGill.

The Captains will start their historic campaign for ten-straight conference championships with the Captains Classic on Sept. 2.