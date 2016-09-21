Field Hockey rises against No. 19 in nation

Though approaching the second half as the underdogs the Captains surpassed the Cardinals coming out on top with a 3-1 victory.

Christopher Newport ranked at No. 14 gave Catholic University of America a run for their money once they kicked it into high gear starting the second half.

In the second half Kana Hashigami recorded a goal and assisted as Madison Doss and Rachael Allshouse also found the back of the cage.

Bailey Lien contribute to this victory with three saves with the help of her defensive squad.

Leading into the first half the hosts were up 1-0 as Christopher Newport met up and drew out a better game plan.

Though the Cardinals continued to pay strong and charge down the field, the Captains responded well.

Lien made a quick save to steal the momentum of the game while Hannah Clark ran through two midfielders to move the ball back down to the attacking side.

The Captains moved the ball quick and got the ball to freshman, Calli Ioannou who picked off a defender who was attempting to clear the zone.

Although her shot flew wide the team continued to be a threat.

Moving closer to the end of the game Allshouse restarted the ball near midfield and drove a feed across the field to junior Carol Thompson.

The Captains flooded the circle and began pounding at the goalie. The goalie was able to handle the threat at first until Hashigami grabbed a rebound and pushed it to Doss who spun and fired the ball into the far corner of the cage to even the score 1-1.

Keeping the momentum at an all time high Christopher Newport’s defensive end pressured hard on the attacking Cardinals in order to get the ball back quickly.

Freshman Brittany Muir forced an off balance shot and collected the ball before it could become more of a threat.

The Captains made sure to control possession in the second half with the help of Allshouse and Cooke who built a wall in the midfield and refused to let anything pass.

Allshouse prevented three clearing attempts while Cooke intercepted a pair.

The Captains received a corner attempt in the 55th minute of the game.

Luckily, Muie grabbed the ball and made a crisp pass to Sarah Miller who without even looking made a pass over to Allshouse who turned and slammed the ball past the defense to for the first time take the lead of the game 2-1.

Realizing that they were down by one the Catholic offense attempted to come back but found very little space to work the ball.

They tried to take a shot but junior Alexa Weaver stopped the ball before it reached the goalie.

The hosts received two corner attempts, but Weaver came out on top of both of them again and shut the ball down before it became a problem for CNU.

Though leading the game at this point, time as running out and the Captains didn’t feel to safe with just a one goal lead. Allshouse grabbed the ball and moved it down to the attacking end getting the ball to junior Mackenzie Neylon who then moved the ball over to Doss. She sent the ball into the circle where Riley Keeter grabbed control.

Faking a shot and making the goalie move her feet Keeter got the ball to Hashigami who had a clear shot and put the ball into the back of the net to finish the game with a 3-1 lead.

The Captains were able to hold onto possession in the final moments of the game and were able to secure their sixth win of the season.

Overall Christopher Newport held a 14-7 advantage in shots and a 7-5 lead in corner attempts.

With this win Christopher Newport improves to a 6-1 season including 3-0 on the road. The loss puts Catholic at a 4-2 overall season so far.

The Christopher Newport Captains will be on the road again Sept. 24 at York College of Pennsylvania who has five wins so far this season and only one loss.