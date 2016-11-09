Field Hockey season ends against rivals UMW

This past Wednesday the CNU field hockey team played against Mary Washington in the CAC semi-finals. Despite their hard work and a seven-save game for goalie, Bailey Lien, the Captains fell to the Eagles 2-3 in a devastating loss.

“Our season ended earlier then we had hoped, losing in the semi finals of the CAC tournament is something we don’t strive for,” said Junior Mackenzie Neylon

Well into the game, after being down to the Eagles 0-2, Calli Loannou scored the team’s first goal.

Neylon said, “It’s not a fun loss, but next year it will make us never want to feel the pain of that loss again and overall make us better.”

A few minutes later she assisted Abby Cryts on the team’s second and final goal. The game ended in a 2-2 tie which led both teams into overtime.

Mary Washington came out strong and scored to end the game and advance to the CAC championship.

The Captains had many opportunities and many close chances to score again, unfortunately they weren’t enough to actually get another goal that would then put them ahead. Near the end of the game the Captains got three corners in a row right after a timeout they had called to strategize and try to get another goal as they were still down by one.

On their final corner, Louannou made a sharp pass to Cryts who was able to put it in the back of the net to tie up the game.

After assisting the second goal, Louannou ran and won a sprint into the circle to earn a corner on the other side of the field as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“It was a tough an unfortunate loss. We had high hopes since we beat them the week before, but that didn’t bring our intensity down. I think we all came together as a team in the second half when we ended up tying it with three minutes left, “ said Rachel Allshouse

With one last chance before overtime Cooke nailed a shot towards the cage, but Mary Washington’s goalie, Jessica Cavolt, managed to kick it away to keep the game deadlocked.

CNU came out strong at first in overtime but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles had come out stronger.

This ended the Captains’ season with a record of 14-5. They had a very successful season and made it all the way to the CAC semi-finals with a very close loss showing they almost made it to the championship.

“It was a hard fought battle between two incredible CAC teams,” said Brittan Muir

They will work hard in the off season and be back next year ready to go for the CAC championship again. ν