Football takes lead in first home game of season

After Hurricane Hermine rained on Saturday, it was Christopher Newport that was raining points on Sunday.

CNU football notched their first win of the season against Kean University after putting up 26 points, a score that included offensive touchdowns, a defensive touchdown, a field goal, and even a safety.

Meanwhile, the Captains’ defense held Kean to only 177 yards including a measly 53 rushing yards. Overall, the Captains dominated the time of possession as they held the ball for almost twice as long as Kean.

After losing to Kean last year on the road 35-10, the Captains came out this year fired up for revenge, and Head Coach Matt Kelchner took note of his team’s improvement.

“I looked at where we were after day one, and I told these guys each week, ‘We’re further along than we were last week,’ and it’s because these guys dedicated themselves.”

The offense certainly looked further along than many expected under the leadership of new starting quarterback, junior Ronald Kearney. CNU moved right down the field on their first possession of 5 plays for 61 yards. The drive culminated in a pass from Kearney to tight end Danny Mattson who broke two tacklers and dragged a third into the endzone.

The strong early play would set the tone for CNU who dominated all day.

“Our goal is to send a message and I feel like everyone came out focused and laser sharp,” said wide receiver Taylor Loudon who caught 7 passes. “We did what we needed to do, executed and then (Kearney) threw a nice ball [and] Mattson made a big play.”

The play of the game, however, would not come until right before halftime.

With CNU leading 10-7 Kearney fumbled and his fumble was recovered by Kean and taken back before a magnificent touchdown-saving tackle by Taylor Loudon at the 15 yard line.

Right as it looked like Kean might score at the end of the half, junior defensive back Justus Drakeford snagged an interception at his own 5 yard line and ran it the distance for a touchdown as the half expired. Instead of being down 14-10, the Captains went into halftime with a 17-7 lead.

Immediately after the game, Coach Kelchner praised the way his team started the season. “We were more physical, we played harder, we played better as a team than we have in a long time. There’s a lot of statistics in there a lot of great plays, a lot of wonderful plays, but we put their defense on the field for twice the amount of time ours was. It was an outstanding effort by the whole football team and everybody associated with it.”

CNU football plays next weekend at Hampden-Sydney and then returns home to Pomoco Stadium on the 17th to play Wesley College where student athletes will be recognized at halftime for academics.