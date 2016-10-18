Four-way tie for NJAC first place

In their first home game in almost a month, CNU football certainly did not disappoint in a thrilling double-overtime victory over Montclair State.

After a road loss against Rowan University, the Captains returned to POMOCO Stadium to play a 3-2 Montclair State team in an important conference game. Motivated by their first loss of the season, CNU looked to stay in contention in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with a win.

The Captains struck first on a 24-yard run by receiver Kyree Burton. From there, it was a flurry of touchdowns, as the Red Hawks led the Captains 21-14 at halftime. The score remained the same through most of the second half, and it looked like the Captains might drop their second straight game until the final minute of regulation. Junior quarterback K.J. Kearney found Joshua Davis for a critical game-tying score to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, everything swung CNU’s way as the defense kept Montclair State from putting points on the board, which would have ended the game, for two possessions. After a blocked field goal, Kearney, who has led his team to several hard-fought victories so far this season, found a way to do it again by throwing a touchdown to Taylor Loudon to end the game. The touchdown was Loudon’s second of the game and contributed to his 113 yard game.

The Captains’ victory was due to great team play. On offense, the running game finally came alive as Kyree Burton and running back Daquan Davis combined for over 170 rushing yards with Burton gaining almost 10 yards per carry. Meanwhile Kearney, who is now first in the conference in passing yards and passing touchdowns, put up three touchdowns.

The win puts the Captains in an astounding four-way tie for first place in the conference with Salisbury, Frostburg State and Rowan University.

After already falling to Rowan, the Captains will play their next two games at Frostburg and home against Salisbury as part of a four game stretch that will help decide the conference champion.