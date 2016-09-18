Kearney’s career day

After a pace-setting performance in their home opener, CNU Football put their foot on the gas in their second game against Hampden-Sydney, exploding for 45 points in the road win.

Coming off a win against Kean State in which the Captains dominated on both sides of the ball,

Hampden-Sydney proved to be a tougher challenge. The game was a constant back and forth with seven lead changes in the first three quarters.

Leading the charge offensively for the Captains was quarterback KJ Kearney.

After having a solid, but pedestrian, first game as a starter, Kearney came out swinging in week 2, slicing up the Tiger’s defense for 355 passing yards which set a school record.

He was also accurate with the football, completing 80% of his passes and including his first 11 of the game. In addition to throwing two touchdowns Kearney also scored twice on the ground.

Kearney’s main weapon once again was senior wide receiver Taylor Loudon. Loudon torched Hampden-Sydney, racking up 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Daquan Davis added 85 rushing yards.

Overall, CNU outgained Hampden-Sydney on offense by 200 yards and held the ball for 10 minutes longer.

Despite the lofty offensive numbers, it was the defense that stepped up again to secure a victory for the Captains.

After Justus Drakeford returned an interception for a touchdown last week to give CNU the pull-away score, the Captains defense did it again. Late in the fourth quarter, linebacker B.J. Hill intercepted a pass from Hampden-Sydney which set up a another touchdown from Kearney.

The Tigers’ next drive would only last two plays before Brennan Gary intercepted another pass.

This time, the turnover would turn directly into a touchdown as Gary walked into the endzone.

That would put the game at its final score of 45-27.

The Captains return home next weekend to play #17 Wesley College. Academic Honors for athletes will be presented at halftime.