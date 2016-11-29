LaPointe surpasses doctors’ predictions

As a multi-sport athlete in high school junior JJ LaPointe decided to hang up the cleats and stick to the track.

LaPointe played baseball for most of his high school career while running cross country. He decided to become a one sport athlete when his baseball coach told him he would be on the team as only a pinch runner.

Realizing he was a good runner he saw instant success in the sport from freshman year to senior year.

His senior year he won the championship in the mile and the 200 and lost in the 800 by a second.

Deciding on a college was not a hard decision for LaPointe. He decided early on that a division three school would be best for him.

Realizing he could be more relevant at a smaller school as opposed to a division one school where the competition would be larger.

Joining CNU’s cross country and track and field team the fall of 2014 LaPointe found many victories. As a freshman he won all region honors while running the 5k and 10k all season.

Sophomore year he broke 26 minutes in the 8k which only 30 people have ever done at CNU.

At this point in his cross country career he wasn’t enjoying this phase, he was basically doing it just for the times. During that indoor season he started to feel a certain pain in his hip, but ignored it until he had to cut his outdoor season short.

Little did he know the upcoming summer he was going to hit a big turning point for his running career.

After taking two weeks off LaPointe convinced himself he was going to feel better he just had to get himself back out there.

Forcing himself into running again before he was ready did not end in his favor.

When June came he could not even go for a thirty minute run without feeling like he was going to fall over, which is not normal for a person who runs 5 plus miles daily.

On a random afternoon he went for a run and was not able to feel his leg after he finished. Knowing this was serious he got frustrated thinking the worse in his injury.

After visiting the doctor he was told that he had a serious hip injury.

The way his hip socket was shaped would catch his lebrum in a way that would continuously keep tearing it if he did not get it fixed.

At first the doctor said he would never gain the same flexibility in his hip socket that he had before this injury and may not be able to compete anymore.

After the surgery he was forced to wear a hip brace while sitting out for two weeks and then gradually was able to get back into biking and jogging.

To help with the mobilization of his hip he had to attend three months of physical therapy. Heading down a fast track to being able to compete again his hip healed well and he came back to his passion faster than the doctors predicted he would.

Being out for so long made him appreciate the sport he loves even more than he did before.

While he watched everybody else on the team race he sat out, he came back excited to be competing again and will never take his passion for granted. ν