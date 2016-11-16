Men’s soccer defeated by fourth-ranked Messiah

The men’s soccer team won a crucial victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament last Saturday, trouncing Montclair State in a 5-1 whooping with the goals spread amongst four different players.

Jimmy Grace led the field with two goals. Sammy Blosser, Zachary Ballard, and Andrew Gogolin had one goal each on the day. Grace, CAC player of the year, had the boys from Montclair State on their heels all night, helping propel CNU to 18-2-1 overall.

After Stephen Durbin fed Zachary Ballard for a goal 90 seconds into the game, Montclair State responded with a goal from Mike Olla, his tenth of the year. After this, it was all downhill for the Red Hawks as Newport News started pouring it in on the enemy keeper.

The final goal of the game was scored by the Newport News’ coast guard, defense man Sammy Blosser, who turned a take away into a solo fast break goal.

Stretching out the lead to four goals in the 78th minute with a bullet from outside the box. Blosser, along with the rest of the defense, played tremendously. They held the Red Hawks to a mere four shots on goal in the contest, three of which were stopped by the Captain’s goalie, Zach Pedini.

It did not go as well for the Captains the next game, however. Taking on the undefeated Messiah team, the Captains remained competitive for most of the game despite a 1-0 deficit.

Things looked extremely promising when the Captains received a PK, but the Messiah goalie made not one, but two incredible saves to keep the Captains behind.

The Captains offense flew into a flurry of great attempts, but Messiah added an insurance goal within the last few minutes to win 2-0.