Miller’s killer milestone

The Captains volleyball team, ranked 15th in the nation, beat Averett on Saturday Sept. 17 3-2. Although it was a hard fought win, the game was memorable for another reason.

Senior Hannah Miller played one of her best games on Saturday as she registered her 1000th career kill. She became the 10th player in CNU history to reach that milestone, and she became the fastest to reach it in terms of kill attempts.

Not only did she finish the game with 29 kills, she also had six blocks and was named the Most Valuable Player of the CNU Invitational.

Also earning spots on the All-American team were Riley Garrison and Maddie McCann. Garrison had nine blocks during the game on Saturday. McCann also had an amazing game leading with 42 kills and 22 digs during the tournament this weekend.

After the tournament this weekend the Captains advanced to an 8-3 start to their season. During the match, the team had a rough start getting going in the beginning as they started the game down and had a tough time coming back.

A couple players came up with aces on their serves and Miller had a big block to help flip the match in the Captains favor.

Although the Captains were finally able to take the lead, they had a difficult time holding onto it.

Averett was able to win the first set which gave them momentum going into the second set.

The momentum they had gave them a fast lead in the second set. They capitalized and were able to come out strong against the Captains.

The Captains fought back and responded well, but they were unable to successfully win the set.

The Captains came into the third set ready to fight and come back stronger than they had the previous two sets.

They were able to come out quickly and lead for the first time in the three sets.

Averett started to pick it up as they realized they were losing but the Captains didn’t give up and they were able to pull away with a victory in the third set.

In the fourth set the Captains came out to another fast lead in the beginning.

Averett fought back once again but they were unable to defeat the Captains. The score then tied with Averett having two wins and CNU having two wins. They both went into the fifth set with the mindsets to win.

This set was off to a slower start as the teams were very back and forth with no one taking a clear lead in the beginning.

Late in the set the Captains finally started to pull away. They came back stronger and Averett was unable to fight back strong enough.

The Captains pulled away with a win giving them a victory over the whole five-set match.

The volleyball team will be playing again on Sept. 21 at Virginia Wesleyan. ν