New additions to medical staff

Along with the new class of 2020, the CNU campus has some new additions: an almost completely new athletic training staff.

The only returning member is Stephanie Mooney, the Assistant Athletic Trainer who primarily works with men’s soccer and lacrosse.

The new Head Athletic Trainer is David McCune, who has over 26 years of experience as an athletic trainer. Accompanying them is a staff of four other people, with one position still looking to be filled, according to McCune.

McCune is a Virginia native with a very impressive Athletic Trainer history; he has worked with the University of Miami, James Madison University, and Rutgers University. He left Rutgers due to some changes in positions, changes that he decided he wanted to make “on his own terms”.

McCune only applied to three places, and since being here he has been continually impressed by the kindness of the staff and the receptiveness of the athletes.

McCune also commented on how helpful Stephanie has been through the process of getting acquainted with the CNU style of athletic training.

McCune does have some adjusting to do: the training team here is about half the size as the Rutgers staff with a smaller room for roughly the same number of athletes, and the budget at CNU is smaller.

But even with some of these adjustments, McCune is excited to be able to work with students from many different sports as he has been mainly football oriented for the past few years.

Stephanie Mooney, the Assistant Athletic Trainer, has been with the CNU program for just over a year now and is the only returning staff member to the athletic training team. She works primarily with men’s lacrosse and men’s soccer, but she “helps anyone who walks in with a smile”.

She called this year a period of transition: getting everyone situated and working through everything as a team.

She’s been impressed by everyone on the team’s willingness to work together and help everyone out, and says that as a team they “do the best they can to help the athletes the best they can.”

Like McCune, Stephanie said that the people are what makes the CNU community so great, both in terms of the athletes and the other staff members.

About McCune, Stephanie said that “it’s great to have a head trainer who’s excited and willing to teach” and that she’s excited to see what he has to bring to the table.

Overall, the athletic training staff is meshing well and is excited to be at CNU. They have a lot of work on their hands, especially with what might be more student athletes than they’ve had in the past, but they’re excited and prepared to take it head on.