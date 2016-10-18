O’Reilly’s misfortunes only help her success

Senior Meghan O’Reilly is one of CNU’s Women Lacrosse team’s most valuable players. As a team captain for the past year and a half, she has helped to shape her teammates’ abilities and has led the team to victory countless times.

She made the lacrosse team in high school and was soon recruited by many different universities prior to coming CNU. However, when she arrived on campus and met her team and coaches, she stopped looking. Something just clicked.

Much to her dismay though, O’Reilly’s time on the field was delayed by an injury her freshman year and she was forced to sit the season on the bench.

Though it was not the most ideal situation, O’Reilly made the most of it. She filled out a lot of scouting reports where she would study film and write up a report.

This allowed her to analyze the big picture and gain a wider field sense that she otherwise would not have had. She was also able to give her teammates her undivided attention and feedback.

“I would have given anything to be playing, but there was a silver lining in it,” said O’Reilly.

O’Reilly admits that she has had her fair share of bumps in the road with injuries, but these injuries have only strengthened her view of her teammates.

“There is no group of people that have been more supportive of me and ready to pick me up when I’ve fallen down,” said O’Reilly. “I know that I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

O’Reilly recalls a time she was at home for surgery when, that same day, the team had a game. She was sad to be missing it, but that unhappiness was washed away when she received a text with a photo attached. Her teammates had all written her number on the back of their hands.

“They keep me positive and focused and no matter what happens I know that I have people who are there to look out for me,” said O’Reilly, tracing the number 24 on the back of her own hand.

As a Marketing major, with a minor in Communication Studies, O’Reilly’s dream is to combine her love of sports with her academic interests by one day becoming a marketing manager for a large company like Nike or Under Armour. Immediately after graduation though, she will be pursuing a job at an agency to learn more about the marketing industry, to network with people in the field.

“I can’t even begin to say how much I’ve learned from being a student athlete: the time management, the discipline, the focus that you need to have to stay on top of your school work, is incredible,” said O’Reilly. O’Reilly is sure to succeed in whatever path she chooses, as she has certainly made the most out of her time at Christopher Newport University.