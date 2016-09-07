Refinding the winning formula

Through the long summer months away from school, there is one question constantly on the mind of every sports fan in college: “How long until the start of football season?” For Christopher Newport fans, the answer is Sept. 3 when CNU will host Kean University.

After beginning 2015 with a 1-6 record, the Captains closed out the season by winning three straight games to finish their first year in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). The team hopes to build upon that late season momentum as they move toward their second year in the conference.

I think [the players] ended the season on a very positive note,” said head coach Matt Kelchner, “so going into the spring conditioning and spring practice it was very positive and you just hope it carries over into the summer.”

A key factor in the team’s success this season will be how they face teams in the relatively new NJAC. After delving into unfamiliar territory last year, the Captains will enter 2016 with a better idea of how to prepare for their opponents.

“I think our players that are returning know a lot more about the teams that they’re gonna play and how hard they have to prepare for them,” said offensive coordinator Dan Antolik. “Likewise, us coaches know that we have to prepare a certain way for the teams that we’re playing now and the schedule that we’re playing.”

While the Captains adjust to their opponents, they will also be adjusting to a new starting quarterback after last year’s seniors Tyler Quigley and Arsaiah Robinson ended their college football careers. “It’s gonna be an open competition, just like every other position,” said Kelchner. “If they carry over what they did in the spring through the summer and workouts and they’re ready to lead in the fall, then they will have an opportunity to play.”

Coach Antolik agreed, adding that playing quarterback is about more than physical ability. “Leadership plays a big part in it and being able to get in the right play, understand what the defense is doing and having the maturity to lead his team.”

While there is no favorite as of yet, the coaches stressed that the best player, regardless of play style or class year, will win the job and the offense will cater to his skill set, rather than the other way around. “I don’t care what offense we run,” Kelchner emphasized. “If we have a quarterback that’s efficient and an offensive line that can block him, then we’re gonna be good.”

While the team focuses on the necessary work in the offseason, they know the type of exhilarating environment that awaits them on gameday in Newport News.

“The atmosphere for college football at CNU is really outstanding,” said Antolik. “It’s a Division I atmosphere at the Division III level. Marching band, dance, cheerleaders, halftime entertainment are just outstanding. And hopefully,” he added with a smile, “the ball team’s gonna be successful.”