Fall sports preview: Soccer

One of the most popular sports programs here at Christopher Newport University—especially during the fall athletic season—remains the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Regardless of the weather, adoring fans will brave the elements and any impending schoolwork to watch these two teams play. And with an impressive combined record of 25-7-7, supporters will often leave the games in high spirits.

Men’s soccer

The time has rolled around again for CNU’s fall sports to prepare for their seasons. The men’s soccer team started training the second their season ended in 2015.

Last season ended in an upset for the Captains as they became too complacent with their standings in the polls. The team started off strong with votes as the team to win the conference. They were even ranked number three in the nation at one point.

Ending the season ranked fifth in the CAC the Captains got knocked out of the first round of playoffs by University of Mary Washington, one of CNU’s biggest school rivals.

With motivation to improve their record this fall and to move further in the CAC tournament, the men are preparing all summer in order to be in top shape come pre-season. The team has been given summer workouts compiled by strength and conditioning coach, Sean Conaty.

The packet includes a three day lifting routine and two day conditioning routine with bonus plyo-prep and speed/agility exercises. Along with the workout packet the men are highly encouraged to keep touches on the ball in competitive summer leagues.

Sadly, the team graduated two seniors who also had first and second team honors, Sean Christein and Ryan Balfour.

The team, however, has returned a handful of key players including seniors Harry Nodwell and Patrick Burns who collected CAC Men’s Soccer first team honors.

In addition to these key returners the Captains have gotten back senior central midfielder Jimmy Grace who was forced to sit out most of the year due to a leg injury early in the season.

He is constantly an offensive threat as well as a leader for the team. On the defensive end, rising sophomore Bobby Seifert will be exciting to watch as he returns after coming off a great freshman year.

Women’s soccer

With chemistry on and off the field, it’s inevitable for the CNU women’s soccer team to have yet another winning season.

As important as clicking on the field is when it comes to a team it also stems from chemistry off the field. The Captains’ results reflect this type of unity as a team.

Two key players who will be returning this season are rising senior Victoria Perry who is the team’s leading scorer and rising junior Carly Maglio. Perry earned first team CAC honors this season while Maglio earned second team CAC honors.

Rising junior Carly Melkus claims the best thing about her team is that they don’t only have a few key players. The most unique part of the team is that everyone contributes a little something that leads to the team’s victories.

Maintaining a high level of fitness through summer months can be tough, but to ensure that these girls are in tip top shape the coach creates a summer workout plan. This workout plan is compiled of drills, foot skills, running/lifting and their fitness tests. Some members of the team even get a trainer to help them stay fit all summer.

As the team continues to train they work towards beating their fellow CAC rivals, University of Mary Washington, Frostburg and out of conference rival Lynchburg. The Captains fell to Lynchburg and Mary Washington this fall, but have motivation to win this upcoming season.

While most students are getting in their last minute beach trips in August, the women’s soccer team is back at school training hard in the sun preparing for the season. The women will be back on campus Aug. 17 ready to leave it all on the field.

The Captains will have its first opportunity to showcase any improvements they make this summer as they take on Austin College on Sept. 2 at the Marlin Tournament. Their first home game will take place on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. as they host Carnegie Mellon in the Captains Classic tournament.