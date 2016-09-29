Setting course for Tokyo 2020

While dealing with the struggles of being so far from home and getting good grades, freshman Vir Menon continues his sailing journey in order to stay on track for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Back home in Bangalore, India, Menon received his first sail boat at the age of three and started competitively sailing at the age of five.

With his grandfather in the navy and father sailing for fun Menon was bound to start at a young age. He would competitively sail a boat called the optimist up until the age of 15. Around the age of nine or ten he competed in the national championship for his age group and placed in the top ten where he qualified for the Indian National Squad.

While on the Indian National Squad he was sent to multiple countries to compete where he consistently placed second or third.

Growing up sailing was a very strenuous schedule for Menon so he made the smart decision to pick a high school that worked around athlete schedules.

He was able to go to school for a month and then sail for a month at a time. His typical training day would force him to wake up at 6 am to weight train, sail for 8 hours during the day and then have a debrief and rules seminar after.

Looking for colleges entailed finding one that had a highly skilled sailing team. In his search for a college in America CNU kept popping up as a good team for sailing.

Luckily for him the search was the same for the sailing coach here at CNU. Representing India and being the best sailor put him towards the top of the recruiting search for colleges.

Menon claims to have always known that he wanted to go to the Olympics, but once he realized that if he worked hard enough than the dream would be attainable. In order to get accepted into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics he must continue to train to qualify.

“I need to be number 1 for the country of India, the year before the Olympics I need to go to worlds and place in the top 15 and be the first Indian, I must sail the biggest sailboat, therefore, I need to keep getting physically fit because it will be harder to sail by myself,” said Menon

If Menon were to actually make it into the Olympics he would be the first Indian to sail the laser for the first time.

Though he is no longer competing internationally at the moment he is continuing to train at CNU off the grid and plans to be ready to win come his senior year of college.

Here at CNU Menon is a member of the sailing team where he sails the laser single handedly and will compete co-ed once the single tournaments are over.