Soccer travels to sunshine state to compete

The CNU men’s soccer team took a trip a couple weeks ago to California to compete in games and also take part in a lot of team bonding.

The team played two games against the University of Redlands and Chapman University. They won the first game 2-1 and lost the second game 5-3.

“We don’t usually take the team abroad we try to go on one good trip every year. We have been to New York, Atlanta, Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia in the past. The coach of the Redlands team is a good friend of mine so we decided to take a trip to Los Angeles,” Coach Shaw said.

The Redlands team was ranked number seven in the nation which means this is a big win for the Captains. Shaw said it was probably seen as the “game of the week” in division III soccer.

The Captains played hard in both games trying to pull out two wins to bring back to Newport News but just couldn’t get it against Chapman University.

“It was 102 degrees on Sunday and the game was difficult. We didn’t play well against Chapman, a team we should have beat. We lost 5-3 so we were disappointed.

It is always difficult to win 2 games on a long trip, especially when the first is the “main event”.

We at times can overlook the opponent that is not on the same level,” Shaw said. Despite this loss, they came back with one win and they also came back with a great experience they got to have as a team.

“During our down time the team spent some time in and around LA,” senior Mamadou Barry said, “most notably we went to Santa Monica to enjoy the beach and shops in the area.”

The team spent most of their down time in LA together.

“Saturday was our day to explore so we went to Hollywood first. Although it was a bit commercialized I think the guys enjoyed seeing the stars on the sidewalks and the many interesting people,” Shaw said.

Barry said his favorite activity was walking around Los Angeles seeing all the stars on the ground, “it was really cool to come across some of my personal idols.” Of course, the team also enjoyed the great food they got to eat.

The ability to grow closer will help them as a team and help them translate that into success on the soccer field. “A trip like that always helps the guys grow closer together. They get to hang out in a different way, conversations are different, exploring a different place gives everyone a common ground and different experiences,” Shaw said.