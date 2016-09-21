The magic continues

Many people doubted CNU coming into their matchup versus Wesley.

After last weekend, no one will be counting out the Captains anymore.

Christopher Newport came into POMOCO Stadium to play Wesley College, the 17th-ranked team in the nation. The Captains showed their might by winning 48-28.

“People are really doubting us but at the end of the day we only have us on the field and with everyone saying ‘Oh they have no chance, Wesley’s top 25,’ we block all that out,” said linebacker Allen Hayes.

“We love it and if people want to see us as the underdog, we’ll take that, we’ll put that on our backs and roll with that.”

The win was highlighted by quarterback K.J. Kearney breaking the school record for passing yards that he set himself last week against Hampden-Sydney.

Kearney threw for an even 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Daquan Davis also had a breakout game. Scoring three touchdowns of his own on several physical runs, including a hard-nosed, 14 yard touchdown that put the game out of reach.

“Daquan has been kinda hard on himself these last couple of weeks,” said Kearney about his running back.

“He thought he should have been more productive than what he has been doing, but I feel like tonight he gave it his all.”

Despite the record-breaking performance, the story of the game was the defense.

The Captains allowed 500 yards, but came through when it mattered, only allowing three scores until the very end of the game and forcing five turnovers.

Among those turnovers were three fumbles and interceptions by Andre Torran and linebacker Allen Hayes, a career first for the defensive captain.

The turnovers turned out to be the difference in the game. After trading touchdowns and with a score of 21-21, the CNU defense began to make their impact, holding Wesley scoreless until the final minute of the fourth quarter while CNU doubled their score.

Coach Kelchner spoke about the turnovers. “I could feel momentum changing a little bit in that football game with them moving into the redzone. And both times when we got the turnovers, that was beautiful.”

With an impressive win over a nationally ranked opponent under their belt, the Captains know all their goals are in front of them.

“Tonight puts us in the driver’s seat,” said Kearney. “We control our own destiny at this point, if we win out we’re gonna win this conference.”

However, they realize that they must keep a hungry mentality.

“All we’re worried about right now is enjoying a big win and then getting ready for the College of New Jersey.” said Head Coach Matt Kelchner.

“All we do is take care of what’s next. We gotta go to New Jersey and play a game next Saturday and that’s all we’re worried about.”

With a 3-0 start to the season, that is about all the now 24th-ranked Captains can worry about.