Volleyball takes third seed in conference

This past weekend the Cap­tains played Marymount and Messiah.

It was a big weekend to see which seed they would be put in for the CAC tournament. The Captains beat Marymount winning three out of the five sets.

The scores were 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25 and 15-12. They then went on to lose to Messiah only winning two out of the five sets with scores of 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, and 25-11.

During Saturday’s games, Hannah Miller led the team with 27 kills and 12 blocks. Maddie McCann added 26 kills and six rejections, as Hope Webb also dished out 84 assists during the two matches.

Rachel Close pocketed 36 digs and Riley Garrison chipped in with nine blocks.

In their first game against Marymount the score was close for the first set as three of the girls could get aces which helped them to keep up.

In the first set it wasn’t enough and the Saints were able to come out strong and win by two.

They came back strong again in the second set but CNU came back stronger.

The Captains won the second set with a score of 25-20 and won the third set as well.

For the fourth set, Mary­mount knew they needed a win so they came out strong and defeated the Captains. During the last set CNU held a solid lead the entire time and could pull out a win giving them a win for the entire match.

The Captains came out on top against their next opponents, Messiah, taking a dominant advantage by winning the first two sets.

They had the lead and only needed one more to win the match.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t win the third and Messiah was coming out stronger and with more confidence. CNU lost the last three sets, and they lost the match.

After beating the Saints from Marymount, the team got the number 3 seed for the tourna­ment play coming up.

“It’s a little late in the season, but I think this week­end we found a bit of our groove and it’s been what we’ve been searching for since preseason,” said junior Tylar McGill

The team will be hosting first round playoffs against York.