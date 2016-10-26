What’s happening this weekend?

As CNU gears up for its Homecoming celebration, students and alumni will both have the chance to be involved with the university’s athletics programs over the weekend.

Captains Basketball 50th Celebration

An event commemorating the past 50 years of CNU Basketball. Cocktails will be served along with a dinner buffet, and it’s a great opportunity for former and current coaches and players to catch up! Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 7 p.m on Friday Oct. 28.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased on the school website at www.cnu.edu under the University Events tab.

Midnight Madness

Midnight Madness is one of CNU’s most exciting and eventful annual traditions during Homecoming Week, as the kickoff to the weekend.

A variety of student organizations will sponsor the event, which has games, free food, giveaways and more.

The event starts at 10 p.m. in the Field House on Oct. 28, allowing for students attending Glow In the Darcapella to still make it out.

Men’s Alumni Basketball Game

Current members of Christopher Newport’s men’s basketball team will play against men’s basketball alumni.

The game, which takes place on Oct. 29, is supposed to start at 2 p.m.

Ice Hockey Alumni Game

Current members of Christopher Newport’s ice hockey team will play against ice hockey alumni.

The game will take place at the Hampton Roads Ice Plex, and the puck is supposed to drop at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Women’s Alumni Basketball Game

Current members of Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team will play against women’s basketball alumni on Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.

CNU Football vs. Salisbury

The Christopher Newport Captains will play against the Salisbury University Seagulls in this year’s homecoming game on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

Can’t wait?

People who want need their fix of sports in the mean time have plenty of options as both the men’s soccer and field hockey teams will be taking the home field on Wednesday Oct. 26.

Field hockey will begin at 6 p.m. against Mary Washington while men’s soccer takes on Marymount at 7 p.m.