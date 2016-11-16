Women’s soccer falls to #12 Johns Hopkins

This past Saturday the CNU Women’s Soccer team headed to Baltimore for their first round of the NCAA tournament. They played Rowan at 7:30 p.m. and were able to defeat them and move on to the second round of tournament play. This was the first time since 2004 the women’s soccer team has had a win in NCAA play.

The Captains moved on to play Johns Hopkins University at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The game started out fairly slow but the Captains had several opportunities to go to goal in the beginning of the game. Senior Victoria Perry, made a nice play and ran free down the field to the goal.

Unfortunately for the Captains, the lonely Blue Jay defender was there and was able to intercept the pass Perry was trying to play to the center of the field for a shot by her teammate. Later, junior Danielle Pratt, had a header toward the goal but it just skimmed the right outside of the net.

Late in the first half, Johns Hopkins was able to get one past the Captains goalie and the score was 1-0 going into halftime. The Captains came out fighting to try and get some shots in the back of the net to put them ahead of the Blue Jays.

The game continued but they were unsuccessful. The ladies from Johns Hopkins were able to score three more goals which would bring the game to an end with the Blue Jays winning 4-0.

With that result, the CNU women’s soccer team’s season came to an end on Sunday with an overall record of 17-3-1.

They went all the way to the second round of NCAA tournament play which is farther than they have gone in the past decade.

The Captains had an amazing season filled with many amazing moment and the team will be graduating four of their star players but they have 10 of their 11 starters returning with at least one more year of eligibility which includes six underclassmen.