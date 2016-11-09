Women’s soccer win Capital Athletic Conference

For the first time ever, CNU women’s soccer are the champions of the Capital Athletic Conference. CNU won the conference championship this weekend after muscling past Frostburg State in a 1-0 final score. The battle between the top two conference teams was for an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

The matchup between top two teams saw only one goal and it came from two of the Captains leading scorers this season.

Senior Victoria Perry took the ball down the right side of the field and sent a lofty cross across the box. As the ball began its ascent down to the earth, freshman forward Carson Pokorny was there to line her head up with it to push it forward between the arms of the Bobcat keeper.

Pokorny said the moment was “definitely in slow motion, but once I made contact I knew it was in.” The Captains would take a lead 16:52 into the first half and that’s all it would take.

While the one goal was all that CNU would need, they certainly created plenty of chances for themselves as the half continued and second half began.

The offensive opportunities came from everywhere Saturday night as Perry had two shots of her own on goal, as did sophomore Gabby Gillis. Upperclassmen Allie McWilliams, Alexis Haycraft, and Kate Hurlock each chipped in with shots opportunities as well throughout the game.

The back four also played tremendously as well for the home team. For comparison to CNU’s 21 shots on goal, FSU only managed a total of 3 shots all night and could only muster up 2 of those between the pipes for junior goalkeeper Carly Maglio to scoop up.

Danielle Pratt, Kira Warner, Kelley McCarthy, and Shaye Doherty each played the full 90 minutes in front of Maglio and were able to quickly put an end to any offensive opportunity the Bobcats had past midfield. The FSU offense only really began picking up in the final 15 minutes of the game but the back four stood strong and didn’t allow anything through to Maglio.

Perry now has 105 points and is now just two shy of her third consecutive 30 point season. Also with the shutout, Carly Maglio now has 16 wins on the season which ties a program record set in 2010. Overall, possession was dominated by the CAC Champions and the lack of opportunities for Frostburg State was their ultimate demise.

After the game Perry spoke about how this could potentially be her final game on Captains field saying that “it was special… it would have been sad regardless of the score but it feels good to come out on top.” On the same accord, Perry feels “so confident in the future of the program” and “know(s) they are going to do great things.”

Pokorny is part of that bright future and excited about being a CAC champion saying “I told everybody I was gonna wear this shirt (CAC Championship shirt) for the rest of the week. This is the best day of my life so far.”

CNU is making their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and are looking to take care of business on the road in against NJAC Champion Rowan University at Johns Hopkins University.

The winner will play in a second round game against the winner of the host JHU and Western Connecticut State to round out the group.