Women’s teams dominate competition: Field Hockey

The field hockey team pulled out a stunning, late-game victory over DePauw on Sunday Sept. 11 with Abby Cryts scored the game-winning goal in the last couple minutes of the game.

Cryts was set up to score the game-winning goal by her teammates Brittan Muir and Mackenzie Neylon after a stroke with less than four minutes left in the second half.

“Our season has had an incredibly strong start so far. We have an experienced and skilled team,” said Neylon.

The Captains won the game 2-1 with Kana Hashigami finding the back of the cage in the first half of the game. The team improves to a 4-0 record with goal keeper, Bailey Lien, making five saves in the game to help the team win.

The team finished the game with an obvious advantage of 13 shots during the game over DePauw finishing with only six shots.

The team also had an advantage in having four corners during the game and DePauw only having three.

The Captains played hard for the entire game even from the very beginning when Rachael Allshouse hustled enough to keep a ball from going out of bounds. This key play in the game kept DePauw on their toes.

The game started off slow as neither of the two teams could find the back of the cage until the 14th minute rolled around and Hashigami was able to score the first goal of the game for the Captains.

With just minutes into the second half DePauw was able to get past the Captains defense and score to bring the game to a 1-1 tie.

After halftime both teams came out fighting for blood since it was anyone’s game at that point.

The half went by with no one scoring until the last four minutes of the game where Cryts made the game-winning play by receiving an assist from Neylon to put the ball in the back of the net and led the Captains to a 2-1 win over DePauw.

The Captains will be back on their home turf on Wednesday Sept. 14 hosting Randolph Macon at 6:00 p.m.