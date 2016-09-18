Women’s teams dominate competition: Soccer

The women’s soccer team added another win to their record over Wheaton College on Sept. 10, making their record a 4-0 start to the season.

It was a back and forth game but in the second half, sophomore, Taylor Hudgins scored the goal that would earn the Captains the win. The team has three shutouts so far this season and is on the prowl for more.

Hudgins played strong in the midfield all night, waiting for an opportunity to score. After a pass from her teammate, sophomore, Gabby Gillis, Hudgins faked and then took a shot at the low corner of the goal.

The ball went right past the Wheaton goal keeper and Hudgins put a point on the board for CNU.

It was Hudgins’ first goal of the season and second career goal.

The Captains had the opportunity to score when freshman, Carson Pokorny, made a crisp pass to the middle, but the ball was saved by Wheaton goalie, Kathryn McGregor.

The Captains kept Wheaton on their toes as they kept up the pressure and took some close shots. The Thunder defense began to play out a little bit more as they noticed time was running out and they were still down one goal.

CNU goalie, Carly Maglio secured the shutout by making three saves from just three shots on-goal from Wheaton.

The game finished with CNU out-shooting Wheaton 20-9.

Hudgins had six shots and Pokorny and Kimmie Kerstiens both had three shots.

The Captains defense was led by juniors, Danielle Pratt and Kira Warner, as well as freshmen, Keiley McCarthy and Shaye Doherty.

The defense led the second half of the game not allowing a single shot on goal helping to lead the Captains to their third shutout and fourth win of the season.

Off to a great start in their season, the Captains will once again face the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins (1-2-0) Wednesday Sept. 14.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. The teams have already played three times in each other’s tournaments and the Captains will come out fighting hard to advance to a 5-0 start to the season.