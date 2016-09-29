XC races to beat nationally ranked opponents

This weekend, both cross country teams will split between two meets in an effort to both encounter nationally ranked opponents and improve upon their already impressive record.

The Captains are coming off a victory in the 58th Annual William and Mary Invitational on Sept.

16 where both the men and women won their respective College Division races.

The CNU men accumulated 32 points during the meet while the women’s team had 18 points, only three points off of a perfect score.

The women were led by some new faces as freshman Jessica Lee won the College Division 5K with an overall time of 19:21. This was only the second race of her collegiate career.

After her efforts in the William and Mary meet, Lee earned the CAC’s Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.

Senior Emmie Schmitt was right behind Lee with a time of 19:30. Junior Taylor Mansini, sophomore Abby May, and freshmen duo Abby Snyder and Lauren Butler all finished within the top 10.

On the men’s side fellow freshman Jason Putnam, placed fourth in the 6K race with a time of 20:02

Fellow freshmen Daniel Cretney and Tyler Krickovic crossed the line next with times of 20:03 and 20:08, respectively. Rounding out the top five and the freshmen dominance was Trejon Edmonds (20:18), and Kyle Doyle (20:20).

While the senior leaders of both teams were absent from William and Mary’s race in preparation for this Saturday’s race, Head Coach Matthew Barreau expressed optimism in the younger members of the team. “There was a lot of leadership from the youth as we sat out a lot of our upperclassmen for this meet,” he said in an interview with CNU Sports.

“It was great to see some freshmen be confident. That’s a very good sign for this team.”

Last year at Paul Short, the women pieced together a 16 place finish in the Women’s Brown 6K with senior Lydia Cromwell leading the pack at 22:44.

May and Schmitt were the only two from the William and Mary squad to compete last year, finishing with times of 23:15 and 23:56, respectively. The men’s team finished ninth in the Brown 8K.

This year, the men will be competing in the Silver Race, where the speed will be more like what they will see at the national level.

The men’s squad coming into this race will have fresh legs as none of them competed in the William and Mary race.

The Don Cathcart meet was cancelled last year, but the Captains have had a strong presence there in the past. In 2014, the women’s team captured first place in the 6K.

The men placed third in the 8K. The team unanimously agreed to improve upon their scores in both races this year.

Freshman Samantha Dickerson, hoping to distinguish herself as one of the top women’s runners, sums up the drive for excellence from the women’s side.

When asked about the biggest difference between high school and collegiate cross country, she said: “The practices and higher mileage are a lot different from high school but I can really feel myself getting stronger from it.”

Her goal is to perform her best, which seems to be a general theme running through both teams.

Since she missed the William and Mary meet due to illness, Paul Short will be her first collegiate meet.

“I’ve never ran a 6k before so I’m hoping to just stay in control over the last 1000 meters of the race since that’ll be the new part,” she said.

“It’ll be my first real college race so it’s a mix of nerves and excitement but I know our coach has prepared us and the girls’ team is working to have a killer season, that’s the goal and that’s what we’ll do.”

Both races will be this Saturday, October 1st. The Paul Short Run will take place at Lehigh University, Pennsylvania. The first race begins at 9:30 a.m. The Don Cathcart Invitational will take place in Salisbury, Maryland and will begin at 9:30 am.