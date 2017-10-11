12 people, 2 hours, 1 verdict

Passion is heard in silence of TheatreCNU’s performance of “12 Angry Jurors”

An intense exploration into justice in the United States, TheatreCNU perform an adaptation of the classic play “12 Angry Men”, by Reginald Rose. With all the same drama and suspense of the original work, this adaptation includes female characters. Changing the name to “12 Angry Jurors” this difference modernizes the context of the still relevant themes within the work.

Confined to a bare concrete jury room, the 12 jurors are to decide the guilt of a 19 year old boy. The case they must judge—murder in the first degree, the highest crime in our justice system.

With all of their predispositions and bias, the group must come to a unanimous decision on the fate of this boy, on his guilt and innocence, and on his life and death.

The play excels in the critique of the justice system, with a particular focus on elitism and immigration.

It also does so without coming off as being blatantly political, starting a conversation, as opposed to making a radical statement.

The set with its bare concrete walls force us to focus on the characters and their interactions. That being said the choice to have multiple actors have their backs to the audience for extended periods of time did not pan well and seemed relatively avoidable.

That being said the cast more than lived up to the challenging roles they were given. Individually, three specific actors shined. Townsend Hall (Juror 3) crafted a truly despicable character that incited a visible reaction in the audience. Adam LeKang’s (Juror 10) monologue about self-discovery is truthfully done and one of the best parts of the entire performance. Madeline Witmer (Juror 12) , brings depth to an otherwise shallow character utilizing a cocky sort of boredom to her advantage.

Collectively, the entire cast played with silence in a compelling and intriguing way, perfectly pulling off crucial points of the play, especially Payton Verier (Juror 2) and Matt Stevenson (Juror 6).

As biases are exposed and passions rise, TheatreCNU is at their very best. Performances continue October 8-13.

Photo by Kelsey Schnoebelen/The Captain’s Log