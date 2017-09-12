8 Movies to See Before You Graduate

Here’s a list of movies that have been dubbed as must-see’s during your collegiate career.

Heathers

A quotable movie with such nonsensical lines as, “you’re such a pillowcase” and, “my teen angst… now has a body count”, this film explores high school life, committing murder and Heather Chandler’s disappointing afterlife.

The Breakfast Club

What actually happens when a brain, an athlete, a basket-case, a princess and a criminal join each other for Saturday detention? This ‘80s classic never disappoints.

The Big Short

Ever wondered why the American economy went to hell in 2008? Well this movie is here to explain and, let’s face it, there is nothing better than Selena Gomez explaining complicated things while playing blackjack. Don’t miss this one.

The Princess Bride

This “inconceivable” love story takes you through eel infested waters, up the cliffs of insanity and deep into the fire-swamp. A tale of true love filled with fencing, wit, strength and revenge, it will fill your heart with adventure, your mind with a good story and add a smile to your face.

Deadpool

So… Ryan Reynolds stars in this. You should see this movie based on that fact alone, but if you need more reasons, we have got you covered. The comedy is fast paced, incredibly witty and even more offensive, pushing comedic boundaries in every action-packed scene.

Inside Out

This innocent movie tugs at your heart strings way more than an animated movie should be allowed. Inside Out can resonate with anyone who is struggling with being away from home as it tells the story of a girl trying to conquer her emotions, grow up and learn that it’s okay to feel sad.

High School Musical Trilogy (sans#3)

If you haven’t seen this one you’ve at least had a song or two stuck in your head. For the day when you’re feeling a little blue, or just missing the good ‘ol days when Disney was your life, sit down and remember that we’re “all in this together”, unless you play cello.

Jaws

Using an ungodly amount of fake blood, this film will leave you terrified or laughing throughout the entire movie.

by Lacca Bowen and Kara Stokke