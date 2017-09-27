A Mother of an Ending

Writer Christopher Gabro reviews Aronofsky’s divisive new film.

Writer and director Darren Aronofsky shocks audiences with his new fever dream of a film “mother!”. Following a deranged home-invasion the film presents an allegorical tale.

Jennifer Lawrence plays a young woman newly married to a celebrated poet played by Javier Bardem. Lawrence works on fixing up her home after a recent accident while Bardem struggles with writer’s block. The couple is then soon visited by a traveling man (Ed Helm) followed by a woman (Michelle Pfeiffer)… and followed by many more.

This movie is hard to place in a particular genre. It tells an allegory while reinforcing the timed-horror-movie tropes and thrilling suspense sequences. The basement is mysterious, bloodstains are disappearing and certain rooms are all off limits. While it sounds like cliché horror movie—it is far from it. All these tropes lead to a mesmerizingly creepy first half and an off-the-rails finale.

Audiences complain that the film’s allegory is too obvious or too bombastically grotesque and “in your face.” I did not have this issue. While the story seems odd, it ultimately is a rewarding experience. This is seen specifically in the finale.

Aronofsky is known for having gloriously excessive finales in his past films and this one follows suit. Ending in an extended sequence that is captivating, nauseating and paralyzing, I’m left with feelings I’ve never had in a theater before.

It is not a film for everyone, but it should be given a chance. It shouldn’t be avoided because of its polarizing nature—that is the reason it should be sought out.

Films that challenge how we think, feel and act, engage an audience. “mother!” is a film that engages its audience. From praise to slander as the “worst film ever,” there is a real and present audience engagement.

The ambition of Paramount Studios to fund this piece of cinematic hysteria should be lauded. Aronofsky’s vision and palpating adulation of society is mesmerizing.

Photo courtesy of enidlondon.com