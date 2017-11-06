A Mundane Night

Transported into a world of knights and farms and muddy shoes screaming about how happy they are, The Crow’s Nest became a host for a plethora of artists last Friday night during Sigma Tau Delta and WCNU’s poetry slam.

Entering the room there was little to announce the extraordinary places the artist’s words would take the audience.

A collection of chairs, a small stage, and a microphone that many chose to go without, were the only markers for the event. And according to Dr. Nicole Emmelhainz, an Assistant

Professor of English here at Christopher Newport University who attended and participated in the event, there did not need to more.

“Poems allow us to view the mundane as extraordinary,” she stated as an introduction to her own piece.

In her case, she was speaking of the very nature of poetry, and not the event itself.

She was speaking of poetry’s specific ability to take, in her case, an egg, and imbue it with a level of significance and importance that audience members will remember during their very next breakfast. They will look a little deeper into the world around them and will be reminded of how extraordinary it is to be human, to exist in the world. That being said, these very same thoughts can be applied to the event itself, as well.

The very nature of a poetry slam is mundane. Listening to artists to read from their own personal notebooks, phones, and tablets, the activity itself is not the most extraordinary thing someone could attend on a Friday night. But in that, it further proves the power of the art form. For even though it was just a collection of people reading directly from their notes, the artists were able to make that activity extraordinary.

Crafting an environment of support, inspiration, and meaning, the artists transformed The Crow’s Nest into an extraordinary place.

With pieces shared about police brutality, depression, sexuality and more, the faculty and students who participated broke down barriers and uncovered the significance in even the littlest of things.

Dr. Jason Carney, Lecturer of English at CNU and faculty sponsor of Sigma Tau Delta, summed up the night perfectly, “It makes my soul feel good.” And it does. Poetry, although mundane, makes your soul feel very good.