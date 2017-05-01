A peek into African Culture

Last Monday, the Studio Theatre was transformed into a platform for cultural education during the Symposium on African and Caribbean Diaspora: Culture and Performance.

The symposium had a wide variety of events from lectures by Dr. Molly Perry on the spread of rumors and their impact on slave revolutions and Dr. Artisia Green on the dramatization of African ritual in black dramatic literature. Green, a professor and artist from William and Mary, tried to bring in more relevant material by incorporating Wilson’s “Fences” and Regina Taylor’s “Crowns” as case studies.

“I want students to understand there are multiple ways to understand a text, particularly texts that have African aesthetics within them because there is another critical frame within them that needs to be used,” Green said after the lecture. “The text should be evaluated to its own cultural code and should be valued as such. Students need that variety and I want to be able to provide that to them.” To add to the variety, Professor Ann Mazzocca and her dance students performed “Solidarity,” which featured African and African Diaspora movement with an added poem by Nikki Giovanni.

Mazzocca hopes that these types of performances will highlight the diversity of African culture as well as educate students about a topic they may not know about. “The Africanist presences in our society are integral yet have historically been relegated to the margins, exploited, and invisibilized,” Mazzocca said.

The piece came from her reactions to the current political climate and the “intersectional politics” she saw at women’s marches around the world. “This event celebrates, informs, and reflects the diversity of our university and larger community,” she said.

The dance was steady, chaotic and organized, perhaps exploring the tension between this diversity and yet need for unity.

“This dance meant togetherness,” junior Chelsea Hart, one of the dancers, said. “It means solidarity, which happens to be the name of the piece. It was an opportunity to learn and grow with other dancers.” Perhaps unity then is the recognition and acceptance of differences, as senior Rebecca Klopp notes. “[This dance] meant standing together with everybody and just feeling that unity because we’re all different and it’s cool to see everyone come together to do something like this,” she said.