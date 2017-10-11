A Sax-y Night on the Steps of Christopher Newport Hall

Culdesac Kids performed for Christopher Newport University students as a part of Campus Activity Board’s first “First Fridays” event on Oct. 6

With improvised saxophone solos, ghosts and a very windy night, Culdesac Kids breathed new life into familiar songs, creating an enjoyable and entertaining night for the whole audience.

Culdesac Kids, comprised of Collin Hauser and season 6 “The Voice” contestant, Stevie Jo Rosenbalm, have found their niche in touring college campuses, and it is easy to see why. With their folksy covers of pop hits, they are just different enough to garner intrigue, while staying in the bounds enough to not alienate their wide demographic. That being said, they truly shone when they removed their facade of normalcy and created something original and improvised.

Starting off their set with a cover of “Sweet Pea,” their technical proficiency shone through the intricate fingerpicking style of the guitar and the impeccable harmonies that rang throughout the campus. This only continued with their cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” where a breakdown in the middle of the song highlighted the guitar work done by Collin Hauser. As the show continued with covers of “Royals” and “Mercy” this proficiency became certain, but left the audience wanting something more. While their covers were well done, they were lacking a purpose, with a disconnect between the song and the artist becoming present. They seemed to be playing simply to please the audience, to give them what they want to hear, not what they themselves wanted to play.

This was luckily resolved within the latter half of the show as they began to play more original covers. The best of which being a song they said to have written in 30 minutes, called “Lisa Brown.” Filled with seemingly improvised moments the song gave a purpose to their bluesy and folksy sound and gave a depth to the concert.

Added on to the inclusion of more original music was a breaking down of the distance between the audience and the band. Seeming to become more comfortable as the show went on, added interjections and stories between songs gave the concert a conversational feel. This was seen specifically when the audience convinced them that there was a ghost inside of Christopher Newport Hall halfway through the show.

This conversational nature was needed, given the venue of the steps of Christopher Newport Hall. While producing great vocals, with the duo themselves proclaiming “Let’s hear it for physics!” at the conclusion of one of their songs, the large nature of the venue may have left the audience feeling empty, otherwise.

That being said, the highlight of the show had to be the improvised cover of “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Called out as a request from the audience, the duo obliged in the best way possible. With a depth and deeper truth ringing out through their vocals, and an improvised saxophone solo to boot, this penultimate song in their set left a lasting impression on the audience.

Finding their stride in the latter half of the performance, Culdesac Kids gave a small performance on a big stage in a big way. Blown away by the saxophone solo at the end of the show, the duo should shy away from their musical comfort zone in future performances. The magic happens in their improvisation.

Photo by Hannah McClure/The Captain’s Log