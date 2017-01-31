An un-fur-gettable evening

This Saturday night, Feb. 4, the Peninsula SPCA is rolling out the red carpet for their tenth annual Fur Ball gala event at the Marriott in City Center.

For a ticket price of $135 per person, guests – and their pets! – can enjoy an evening of music, cocktails, fine-dining and live auctions, all in support of the shelter’s animal care funds.

This year, the extravagant event will feature a festive “Mardi Paws” twist, with a New Orleans inspired menu, a photo booth, and a glamorous pet parade.

According to Megan Steele, the event coordinator, the pet parade is “easily the highlight of the night”, allowing about 100 pets and their owners to strut through the doors to a delighted crowd of staff and volunteers. Guest without pets may also join the fun and cheer on the adorable pets trotting down the aisle.

The annual attendance typically reaches 500 guests, and the 10th anniversary is expected to attract even more.

This year’s event will also feature a new “mutt-ini” bar for pets, in addition to butler-passed hors d’oeuvres.

Among gift baskets, spa days, and week long vacations to the outer banks, the event’s auctions also offer one family’s pets the honorable position as the Fur Ball Spokespet(s).

For the following year, these animals are featured in SPCA advertisements, given celebrity treatment, and have the opportunity to lead the next Fur Ball pet parade.

Throughout this fun event, the PSPCA ensures that their appreciation and gratitude for the guests’ support is fully expressed. Steele describes the event as a chance for pet lovers to dress up and have a fun night, but also to support the animals of the shelter.

Last year, the event raised $200,000 in ticket and auction sales. All proceeds went to the SPCA organization.

Every spring, the special events committee of the PSPCA convenes and chooses a theme of the following year’s Fur Ball. Each gala event costs between $30,000-50,000 to put on and is made possible by the assistance of about 100 volunteers each year.

Volunteers at the gala are asked to wear business attire, and may serve as “mutt-ini” bartenders, coat takers, and even pet escorts.

The volunteer form is available to anyone 18 or older online.