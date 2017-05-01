Analysis of recent horror films

The horror movie blockbusters that Hollywood regurgitates these days are terrible.

They look cheap, and not cheap in the sense that there was a low budget. Cheap in the sense that the filmmakers did not care about their own creations and that they took every shortcut in order to make as much money as possible. If this was the only fault of the movies these days, it could be forgivable (I say movies because films are artistic and these movies are far from it). However, this isn’t the case.

Hollywood blockbuster horror movies just don’t add anything to the genre anymore. It’s the same material each time, but with each new release, the movies get more watered down than its predecessor.

I’ve see horror films from the 1980s that look better and have more thought put into them than the horror movies Hollywood has the audacity to release as “new” and “thrilling”. Viewers also tend to eat these movies up, even if they know these movies are of low quality. Viewers still go and pay 12-15 dollars to see them and this in turn feeds hollywood’s ego that making money means they must be making good films.

I am not saying that you have poor taste in films if you enjoyed any recent horror movies that Hollywood has released. I too enjoy an amusingly bad movie every now and then.

However, we shouldn’t lie to ourselves about the quality of the movies Hollywood releases. It seems having a tolerable horror movie these days automatically makes it a cult classic. Just because a movie doesn’t insult the viewer and their intelligence doesn’t make it a good quality film.

I should note that I have seen some good quality horror films in recent years. Examples include “Oculus”, “It Follows”, “The Witch”, and “The Babadook”. I am sure there are more, but these are what come to mind when I think of a good horror films in the last few years. Regardless of what your opinion is about these films, you can’t argue that these films are original and add to the horror genre (certainly better than “Ouija” or “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”). I believe this was because the directors had more creative control over the their films.

I understand many of the directors of recent low-quality horror movies wanted to do more with their creations, but weren’t allowed or were limited by Hollywood in order to save money.

I recently watched “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” which was a 2016 horror film directed by André Øvredal. It starred Emile Hirsch and Brian Cox as father and son coroners who exam an unidentified woman and soon experience supernatural events. This film was tastefully done.

The characters were smart and enjoyable (not cliche characters in the usual horror film) and I found this refreshing. There was good cinematography and a decent soundtrack in this film. I loved the eerie vibe of the film and I loved how the film managed to genuinely scare me from the setting alone.

My biggest issue with horror movies these days is that many people don’t realize that films like “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” exist and that there are more options than the new “Rings” movie.

One could perhaps blame marketing, but I blame our lowered standards.

“Rings” is probably going to make a lot of money at the box office because it has a scary face and loud jump scares. Just because a movie has a loud noise (that would naturally make some jump) at every jumpscare, doesn’t make it a good film.

That is not to say that a film can’t have a decent sequel.

An example of a great film with a great sequel would be “Alien” and “Aliens.” “Aliens” not only added to the genre and story, but it was almost an entirely different film altogether.

Sequels do not have to be bad, but they cannot just be replica of their predecessor. If Hollywood put in half as much effort into creating something new and original as “The Autopsy of Jane Doe,” the world of cinema would be a better place.