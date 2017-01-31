Art that feeds the soul

In the corner of Port Warwick lies Starving Artist Studio, a small, unassuming shop.

But stepping inside is quite like transporting into another world bright with colors, soaked in calm, a world built from a dream.

Owner Marlene Bealer has been creating this experience since 2006.

However, her love for art and what it can do goes back much farther. “I’ve always been into art ever since I was very little, I’ve been painting for 40 years, so my actual chosen field is acrylic mixed media and that type of thing,” she said.

She had the added benefit of experiencing art as she travelled all over the world with her husband, who was in the military.

During that time, she worked in craft and hobby studios or stores and this had a profound impact on her. “What I really liked about it was it was mostly women but men too who would bring in their particular craft- sewing, painting glass, whatever it was to sell- and just the joy and satisfaction and the connection and the community that created always kind of stuck with me,” Bealer said.

“What I really wanted to do once we were done traveling was to open up a kind of community art center where people could connect over art, through art, and with art.”

However, this art center would be catered to the average person, one who, according to Bealer, doesn’t frequent galleries or even feel comfortable with a paintbrush in their hand. “I really wanted to bring art down to the normal person instead of expecting them to go up to the art,” she said.

From there, she decided that “pottery would be the best way to get them in the door.”

For a large part, this comfort has been achieved and the evidence lies all around the shop- from the serenity that emanates from the patrons to the gentle support of the employees.

There’s a sense of both ease and creative energy running throughout and this is what Bealer hopes to foster.

“Even if you’d never done art, you feel okay going through the process of doing it here,” she said. “We hope to create that sense of exploration and sense of fun.”

Some of her anecdotes also paint this place as one for any person and any age. “Quite a few times we have four generations sitting at a table,” Bealer said. “It’s super special because where else can you sit four generations and laugh and get going and no one is on their phone, everyone is just painting away and talking? That’s just a frozen moment in time for that family that will mean so much and does mean so much to each one of them.”

This type of place also offers sanctuary to those who need it.

Wounded Warriors and cancer patients, among others, have used this place as therapy.

“They come in normally during quieter times and can just tune everything out experience their art,” she said. “What they’ve told is that it’s the only time that the tape of what’s going on in their life stops.”

Bealer has also created this environment with the help of her family and even today it is a traditionally-run family business.

“My husband is at home doing the finances for the store,” she added, laughing.

Starving Artist Studio is working on an expansion that would double the floor space.

In addition, they plan to add food and drinks to truly work off the “Starving Artist” title.

Bealer took a quick look around after telling this and smiled softly. “It’s been a real interesting adventure.”