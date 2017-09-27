Art That Moves With You

Tattoo designs crawl on the walls of the Ferguson Hall Gallery, giving a new meaning to medium

Crawling on the page, the designs on display in the Ferguson Hall Gallery showcase the many years of hard work tattoo artists have spent perfecting their craft.

Currently on exhibit until Nov. 4, “Blueprints for the Skin” is a series of tattoo art pictures, drawn by Christopher Newport University alum, Vall Vallaster and the rest of his coworkers, Flaco Martinez, Andy Chambers and Canada (sic.). Together, they work at Studio Evolve in Virginia Beach, Va.

Stunning and feral, Vallaster’s designs show off nature’s elegant ferocity in sweeping, organic designs. Moving and flowing along the paper, they complement the shape of its soon-to-be medium, the human form.

One of Vallaster’s designs depicts a long, snake-like dragon twisting around itself. Lacing between threads of negative space, of would-be blank skin, this piece complicates the relationship between the art and the human it is on.

Punctuated by flowers, this design features a balance that allows this complication to not be alienating. The simple colors used add to this. With only bright whites of a moon and a dark blue background, this large piece does not overpower itself.

Although this is simply a paper sketch of the final design, the elegance and grace translates beautifully, and the few colors used still contrast against each other.

The other artists are no less impressive in their skills. Each of them have clear and unique styles. Martinez’s climbing designs draw the eye up and down his pieces, even from the depths of the ocean to the reaches of space. Canada uses movement with such strength, they make ships appear as if it is sailing across the paper. Their many years of practice and work in the tattoo industry shine through their work.

Any students interested in tattoos, tattoo designs or simply stunning designs should visit while the exhibit remains open.

Photo by Hannah Lindenblad