Ask the Dog

‘Blade Runner’ offers a long-standing and compelling philosophical argument regarding the true nature of humanity.

Very few works of science fiction have risen the level of philosophical significance as Ridley Scott’s eponymous cult classic. And with the sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” hitting theatres just a few weeks ago, it was a perfect time to revisit the ideas found in the franchise.

Taking place in the distant future of a 2019 Los Angeles, the city is devoid of wildlife, and soon-to-be devoid of humans. With an array of off-world paradise destinations available to those who pay, the destitution of the familiar city of Los Angeles is made all the more apparent. This environment provides the perfect backdrop for the narrative question at the heart of the film—what does it mean to be human?

This question is only further examined within the plot of the film. Not only is this future devoid of wildlife, it is also becoming devoid of humans. In this world, there exists a dichotomy between humans and perfect biologically-engineered beings, known as replicants, that work to serve as the slave labor to build the off-world paradises for the humans.

The four replicants within the film are all desperately seeking for a way to prolong their short lives, a facet of their biology as a means, in vain, to repress any development of emotion. Rick Deckard, the replicant hunter or “blade runner,” is charged with hunting down these four rogue replicants and “retiring” them.

Throughout the movie, the ethical question of this “retirement” comes into play. In the film, the replicants are described as machines with no empathy by the human characters, undeserving of personhood; whereas, we see that the human characters are the ones that are truly devoid of any real emotion or empathy. Replicants, on the other hand, are shown to cherish photographs of and mourn their friends. They react emotionally. The main replicant, Roy Batty, laments his lost memories in death, “like tears in rain.” Roy Batty and the other replicants come back to Earth for longer lifespans—this fear of mortality goes with their fears and hopes in such a way, that it gives the replicants more claim to personhood than most humans in the movie. This question of replicant’s humanity is only further complicated within Rick Deckard, given that several visual and dialogue based clues point to Deckard actually being a replicant. That being said, the question of Deckard’s humanity is not a question that should be answered anyway. When you answer the question, that is when personhood is defined. The fact that personhood is not defined in such a way is what makes the discussion interesting, and makes this film so compelling.

A line from the sequel only further highlights this point. Ryan Gosling’s character K sees that Deckard has a dog, and asks whether or not it is real. Deckard simply replies, “Ask him.”