Back from the Dead!

Taylor Swift fan Brooke Wilkinson reviews “Look What You Made Me Do,” the newest single and music video from the Pop Superstar.

After spending years as a country-pop crossover artist, Taylor Swift has traded in acoustic guitar for modular synths in her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do” — the first single to drop from her upcoming album Reputation.

Lyrics like “the world moves on, another day, another drama, drama/But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma” depart from her typical upbeat, relationship-driven lyrics.

This leaves many stating that Swift’s song comes as a response to her damaged image following feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry.

At age 27, however, this can hardly be considered teenage rebellion but rather a calculated move to continue her reign as arguably the most successful female artist in the industry.

Just like an actress playing a role separate from her own identity, Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is a satirical response to the media’s sometimes fictitious and wicked tale of her life.

The record-breaking music video is full of references to the hits she’s taken to her reputation.

From snakes serving her cups of tea to a grave marked “Nils Sjöberg,” this video demands multiple watches.

As a fan, I find these references clever and well-done.

Just like her past hit “Blank Space,” which mocked the media’s representation of her love life, she knows how to write a popular song and make fun of herself.

In my opinion, the overly dramatized lyrics and music video highlight the ridiculousness of her many different portrayals in society.

And from a business standpoint, it is just as successful.

Coming back with something this shocking was the only way to return after her long hiatus following the mega-successful 1989.

Conversely, I do understand the belief that Swift lost her credibility as a role model.

While many of her past songs, like “Shake It Off,” have been about being the bigger person, “Look What You Made Me Do” undermines her past messages.

But after all, the old Taylor is dead. Many even believe that she took it as far as to purposefully release her album on the anniversary of Kanye West’s mother’s death (Nov. 10).

However, this could be a mere coincidence as it is standard practice in the industry to release albums on Fridays, and Swift has released all of her albums thus far in October or November.

Despite the controversy, “Look What You Made Me Do” has already become a huge hit and will surely continue to climb up the charts.

The video alone racked up the most YouTube views in a 24-hour period ever. Pop music listeners should be ready for a few more singles from Swift before her big release in November.

by Brooke Wilkinson