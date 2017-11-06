‘Children of the Corn’ is a classic that must be watched this Halloween.

Transport yourself to the small and murderous town of Gatlin, Neb. in the 1984 thriller, “Children of the Corn.” Centering around a cult of children who have risen, and killed every adult in the town, this road-trip-movie-gone-wrong finds its relatability in the couple Vicky and Burt as they become trapped within the town. Having to work with outsiders Sarah and Job, Burt fights to save Vicky from a murderous child named Issac, a leader among the children, and an even deeper malevolent force— “he who walks behind the rows”.

This classic is a classic for a reason. A movie that widely appeals to all audiences, this film is what you put into it. Different from slasher films that dominated during the decade, the film’s reliance on atmosphere works expertly to build a believable world that can be taken for as much or as little as the viewer chooses. Seen specifically in the film’s score, with its haunting choral music and suspenseful silence, Kiersch, the director, relies not on what is on the screen, but rather how it is on the screen. This idea is furthered through his frequent use of point-of-view shots, which add to the overall atmosphere of the film. Even the major villain of the film, “he who walks beyond the rows,” has no true visual form. All of this is done to explore the darker side of religious motifs and themes usually normalized within society at the time of its creation. While modern audiences may not have the same connection with these themes as those from the 80s, the parallels to modern radical religious groups can still be made, making the film just as relevant as ever.

Even if you don’t enjoy horror movies, this movie should be watched. Finding its strength in the creation of an atmosphere, this cult classic may not terrify a modern audience, but it does leave them with something else, something more, something behind the corn, something beyond the rows