Behind the Lights

“It’s the closest I’ll get to a big stadium show—it was really really fun,” Tom Aberman comments on his experience DJ’ing Light the Night.

President of WCNU, senior Aberman said it has been his dream to DJ the event ever since he first experienced it his freshman year.

However, between dodging glow-sticks and live-searching through his library, this “dream moment” was not without its difficulties.

“It was difficult finding common ground,” Aberman notes on his collaboration with Student Assembly — difficult but not impossible.

Finding music that was widely appealing, clean and coordinated with the main point of the night, the glow sticks, Aberman and Student Assembly were able to create a night that was so exciting it had to have a brief intermission to ensure everyone was safe.

Key highlights from the night include the masterfully mixed “Humble” and a remix of Kanye West’s “All of the Lights.”

Light the Night is an event that strives to bring the new student body together on the eve of classes.

Aberman looks forward to his continued collaborations with Student Assembly, as well as his collaborations with CNU’s Green Team, DJ’ing this Thursday’s Farmer’s Market.