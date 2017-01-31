Bring In the band

The enthusiastic force of the 140-member pep band is a tangible part of any home basketball game, making it clear these musical students aren’t afraid to be loud and proud. “The band is so energetic all of the time, and I do expect that of them, but it’s self-propelling and they really bring it,” Band Director Dr. John Lopez said.

Last season after the men’s team won against Salisbury in the conference championship game, the team ran into the stands to celebrate with the band. Junior Jack Luft, a snare drum player for the pep band, remembered the moment: “the team stormed the pep band to thank us for supporting them. There was so much excitement and the fact that they shared it with the band meant a lot. They let us know how much of an impact we actually have at the games.” This bond between the players and the pep band has only grown, according to Lopez. “I think the students and the band culture really supports our athletic programs and as years have gone by, the athletic programs have built a culture that supports the band program as well,” he said. “There’s a really good relationship there and the camaraderie that we aren’t just basketball players or football players or band members but we’re all Captains together.”

The level of professionalism within the pep band is easy to see. They will be at the basketball games win or lose, and one can bet they are going to cheer for the Captains like their lives depend on it. Despite this structure and emphasis on precision, the pep band also manages to have fun. At the Jan. 18 game this year, junior Matthew Pearston, a snare drum player, decided to wear an inflatable T-Rex costume. “I was asked by a friend to put [the suit] on and I wondered to myself, ‘how big of a distraction can I be?’”, Pearston recalled. “I decided to head to the student section and see what I could accomplish.” Freshman Anthony Rice, an alto-saxophone player, elaborated on Pearston’s dinosaur stunt and said, “[Pearston] went over to the other side’s stands, started dancing and tried to distract the other team and it was a lot of fun.”

While the pep band is there to support the athletic teams, most of the members agrees that the unique experiences made within the band itself is one of the best parts. Junior Rubin Harvey, a sousaphone player believes, “once you get in the stands with your instrument it just becomes a true experience no matter what happens.”

For some, such as sophomore drummer Letin Vo, the pep band allows talent that would otherwise be hidden. “Out of all the experiences I have had with drumming, I finally get to be myself on the drum set [for pep band],” he said. He also enjoys the flexibility pep band offers.

The pep band is an integral part of the basketball games here at CNU. Next time you’re at a game, look over at the band. It’s guaranteed they’re going to be waving towels and cheering louder than the student section. Bring in the band and you’re guaranteed a show.