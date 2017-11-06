Coming Out of His Shell

Green’s new novel is a personal exploration of coping with mental illness.

Earlier this month, author John Green released his first novel in six years. Highly anticipated, especially given the popularity surrounding his 2012 book “The Fault in our Stars,” this story was marketed as Green’s most personal novel even according to Green himself. With this in mind, there were many eagerly awaiting its October release. An anticipation that was well rewarded.

“Turtles All the Way Down” follows sixteen-year-old Aza Holmes, a high school student who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety, as she and her best friend Daisy work to solve a missing person’s case of a billionaire, that coincidentally, Aza has personal connections to. Doing this in exchange for a $100,000 reward, the pressure is on for Aza and Daisy. As the novel’s story heightens so too does Aza’s O.C.D. and anxiety, which grows to affect not only herself and her day to day life, but those who care for her as well.

Fearing this novel would follow the same plot formula as other Green works, “Turtles All The Way Down,” delightfully surprised. Although featuring many similar elements of his other novels, including a mystery-tinged romance interrupted with philosophical diatribes and humor, these elements are incorporated in a fresh and original way.

This is seen specifically within the character of Aza. Interrupting the narrative to feature Aza’s stream of consciousness thoughts, there is a deep dialogue about her own anxieties and inner conflicts, and more broadly about coping with mental illness at large. As he has stated, this novel is based on Green’s own personal struggles with O.C.D. and anxiety. Given this dimension, this portrayal of mental illness is striking, truthful, and all the more important.

While this is not my favorite novel by Green, it is still a must read. An engaging and charming novel filled with a lovable set of characters, this work manages to bring to light the realities of mental illness and, furthermore, how it can take over a person, their thoughts, and actions.