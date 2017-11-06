Dollar Dollar Bill Y’all

C.R.E.A.M. takes on new meaning with Wu Tang rapper’s newest venture into cryptocurrency.

Cash Rules Everything Around Me, or Crypto Rules Everything Around Me? Bringing a different meaning the famous song “C.R.E.A.M.”, Ghostface Killah has now moved into the business of cryptocurrency, announcing his own brand, C.R.E.A.M., along with accompanying ATMs, according to their website, Cream Capital. Attempting to fix bugs within cryptocurrency at large, specifically their lack of usability in everyday life and stability in value, C.R.E.A.M. stabilizes its value by pinning itself to the dollar. It does this, essentially, through creating one token of C.R.E.A.M. currency for every dollar converted in and destroying one token for every dollar taken out. This is supposed to encourage businesses accept C.R.E.A.M. because of its supposed stability. C.R.E.A.M. also provides an ability to time lock one’s money in order to get a return, similar to a CD, maxing out at 15 percent for a year, according to the company’s White Paper. This return certainly beats any rate available elsewhere.

The ATMs are interesting as a concept, especially since they could use other tokens and not just C.R.E.A.M. Cash, however there does come a question as to why someone would use this form of currency, as opposed to a bank insured by the FDIC. Wanting to dodge the banks may be an answer to this question, but there does seem to be more viable options, especially as the threat of the firm’s bankruptcy always looms. If the firm does go bankrupt there is no requirement that money goes back to the user. While this currency is almost stable enough that a business might accept it, they would be taking on the same risk, making this unlikely. Adding on to these risks is the questionability of the proposed interest rate. A 15 percent interest rate is higher than the expected return on the stock market, making it unlikely for something that is functioning in a way that is similar to a CD. Seemingly designed to entrap someone, possibly including Ghostface Killah himself, with the Wu Tang Clan’s brand, this venture is one that must be looked at with a critical eye.

To any CNU student looking into the purchase of said currency, beware. To some extent you are their target.