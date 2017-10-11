Dua Lipa Shines on Self-Titled

Filled with lyrics of self-empowerment the album is a must listen

Hailing from London, Dua Lipa has garnered attention by being featured by the likes of Sean Paul and Martin Garrix. Lipa has only built off of this attention through the release of her chart-smashing, self-titled debut album.

Describing her music as “dark pop” the singer-songwriter often draws on her own experiences in life to write songs with deep meaning that are still easy to dance to. Reminiscent of former English legend, Amy Winehouse, Lipa’s deep and soulful voice only adds to her wide appeal. This is seen in the popularity of her single “New Rules”, which peaked on U.K. charts for two weeks, and has remained in the top five for the majority of its release.

Starting with an attempt to apologize to a lost lover, “Genesis,” makes it clear what this album is going to be about. This theme of lost love is only darkened through the contrast brought about by the bright song that follows it, “Lost in Your Light,” which features vocals by R&B artist Miguel. Mixing their powerful voices, the story of two lovers completely fulfilled by one another is told in beautiful harmony. Moving from this song, heavy beats and lyrics of self-empowerment, akin to a Beyonce single, complicate the relationship story that is being told.

Hitting every word Dua Lipa makes sure you know she’s “hotter than hell.” “Be the One,” the next track in the listing, reinforces this idea. “IDGAF” moves the album in a different direction.

Instead of proving herself to her lost love, she switches perspectives and works from a place of pure self-empowerment. She no longer cares about her lost love, going so far as to say, “I see you tryna’ get to me, I see you beggin’ on your knees, Boy, I don’t give a…” She broadens this theme of self-empowerment in the next track, “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).” Jabbing at her old modeling career, and its weight constrictions, she no longer has to prove herself to her lost love or society. Next up is “Garden,” which shows off why Lipa does not need to prove herself.

Low dipping notes that sway perfectly with her heartfelt lyrics, it’s a fact she is a star. “No Goodbyes,” and “Thinking ‘Bout You” follow suit. “New Rules” continues the theme of overcoming lost love while shining a light on the cyclical pattern that occurs in unhealthy relationships, proving that a song can be a pop hit while meaning something deeper. The final two songs on the album, “Begging” and “Homesick” slow it down and, once again, perfectly, showcase Dua’s deep, melodious voice.

The album is overall a good fit for people that enjoy music by artists like Blackbear, Amy Winehouse, or Miguel. The vocals are powerful and the lyrics are meaningful with some great dance beats to boot.