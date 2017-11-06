Flick or Treat

These seven spooky flicks will be sure treat all of their viewers this Halloween.

Halloweentown

“Being normal is vastly overrated,” and this movie is far from normal. Taking place in a magical world with witches, warlocks and talking skeletons who drive taxis, “Halloweentown” is pure cinematic genius that will never get old.

Hocus Pocus

A talking cat, brewing potions and three resurrected evil witch sisters? “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!” Max, his younger sister Dani, Allison and an immortal cat set out to put an end to the witches reign of terror once and for all in this whimsical, uplifting Halloween classic.

Twitches

Tia and Tamera Mowry will leave you saying, “Go twitches, go twitches, go twitches!” in this classic Disney Channel movie. Two identical teen witches use their powers to save the magical land where they were born in this silly, entertaining film.

The Haunted Mansion

Everyone knows Eddie Murphy as the voice of Donkey in “Shrek.” However, Murphy appears on screen in this action-packed, ludicrous comedy where he attempts to escape an evil mansion filled with floating orbs, creepy butlers, and four signing busts.

Coraline

Nothing is creepier than dolls with button eyes. This innocent and deep, movie revolves around a little girl who discovers an alternate universe through a secret door. What could possibly go wrong when you enter a parallel, idealized universe? Find out in this animated tale.

Halloween

No matter how annoying they get, most people refrain from murdering their sisters … but Michael Myers isn’t like most people. After spending fifteen years in a mental hospital for murdering his sister, Michael escapes (of course). This horrifying, intense films depicts what happens when he returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill again.

The Corpse Bride

An animated film about a shy groom who practices his wedding vows in the inadvertent presence of a deceased young woman. The deceased women rises from the grave and assumes he has married her.