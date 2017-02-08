For the love of movies

“Flightplan” – junior Bobi White

A mother goes on a plane with her child and they soon fall asleep. When the mother awakens, her daughter is gone and everyone tells her that her daughter was never there to begin with. White chose this movie because this film presents the love a mother has for her child even when the odds are stacked against her.

“The Blind Side” – freshmen Jordan Pearson and Isabel Ansley

This film is a biographical story of an impoverished 17 year old boy named Michael Oher. Oher grows to become a famous NFL football player thanks to the care of a woman and her family who recognized his talent. Both Pearson and Ansley chose this movie because it demonstrates how the love and support that a family can give a child can really impact their success.

“Marley and Me” – freshman Adam Sheldrick

A newlywed couple decides to adopt a mischievous golden retriever puppy named Marley to see if they are ready to start a family.

The couple both write for newspapers and the man decides his adventures with Marley are a great source of material for his column. Eventually they start a family, and even though they go through many hardships, the love between the family and Marley never ceases. Sheldrick chose this movie because of the portrayal of love between a man and his dog as well as the love within a budding family.

“Charlie Saint Cloud” – freshman Prali Chitnis

Early in the movie, Charlie’s beloved brother, Sam, is killed in a car crash. However, Charlie can still see Sam and he promises to never leave him.

Eventually Charlie meets a girl and falls in love with her. He has to choose between continuing his prosaic life with Sam or begin a life with his new love. Chitnis liked how Charlie never stopped loving his brother, realizing that since he truly loved him, he had to let him go.

“The Godfather” – freshman Tanner Timm

This is a film all about family dynamics. The film is about an aging mob boss named Vito and how he must transfer his crime dynasty to his reluctant son Michael.

Timm liked how the film portrays the love between family. This film is about gaining respect for the family, committing crimes for the family and even seeking revenge for the family.

Everything is for the good of the family and Timm chose this film because: “if that is not love, what is?”