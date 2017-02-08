Increasing Cultural awareness through dance

This weekend, the African Student Union will be hosting their first AfroDance Workshop. The event aims to bring cultural awareness to the university’s community through East and West African dances, as well as Haitian and Caribbean dances mixed with African flair.

It will feature African dance performances from Hampton University, Old Dominion University, and American University.

Members of the ASU hope that the event will give the club more visibility to the community. “I feel like it’s going to help us make a name for ourselves, and encourage CNU community members to open their minds and broaden their horizons,” said Jule Sow, a senior ASU member who was raised in Senegal and joined the club to share his culture with others. “There’s so much we can learn from one another, and if people would just be themselves and share what they have to others, I feel like the world would be a better place and a better community.”

The club’s president, senior Debbie Acheampong, started the ASU about three years ago to increase awareness of African culture to the community.

“I felt that we really needed the ASU to bring awareness about African culture that’s not what’s seen on TV, because there’s always misconceptions about what Africa is and then people generalize Africa as a country,” she said.

After the club’s effort at a “Taste of Africa” event last semester was dashed by snowy weather, they wanted to host an event that would be fun and educational.

“A lot of other schools have ASUs that have dance teams, so we wanted to bring that here and just get everyone to have a taste of what African dance is and to see the culture differently from how it’s portrayed,” Acheampong said.

“We see maybe one type of African dance on TV or through the media, but we wanted to give them a wide array.”

The event was inspired by Acheampong’s visit to an informal dance workshop at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Since I’ve been at CNU, I’ve gone to a lot of events at VCU and ODU, and they have events centered around dance and fashion and different cultural things,” she said. “I felt like CNU needed to see something like this, and I actually got the idea to do that from VCU, because they have a workshop, but it was much less formal. However, I wanted to do ours in a formal setting.”

To Debbie, building relationships with other schools has been instrumental in the structure of this event and the ASU as a whole.

“Building connections with other schools has been a really good thing because it’s hard starting an ASU in the beginning by yourself,” she said. “So having that connection in other schools like William and Mary that give you advice and encouragement has really helped us here.”

General student interest and support for the club’s events have also encouraged Acheampong.

“Just hearing fellow students talk about how they’re interested in ASU and how they’d really love to come to our events has just been heartwarming for me,” she said.

Overall, Acheampong speaks for the entire ASU when she says they aim to increase knowledge in awareness of other cultures in the university’s community. “We want to give the community of CNU a taste of what they may not be used to, and just open their eyes to see and be open to another culture,” she said.

The AfroDance Workshop will be on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ferguson Center.

The event is free and open to all students and faculty.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes because some groups will be teaching their dances in the Workshop.