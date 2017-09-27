Knowing Your Roots

Harrell’s crop paintings make a statement about his home of Suffolk, Virginia.

P laced not grown, the pieces in Christopher Newport University alum Curtis Harrell’s exhibit, give a new perspective to still life. “Rooted,” currently on exhibit until Nov. 4 in the Ferguson Hall Gallery, is a collection of six still life oil paintings depicting the crops that are indigenous to the sandy soil of Tidewater, Virginia.

Painting from his own personal experience, Harrell’s pieces not only depict crops that are crucial to the agricultural industry, but also to his own life. Born and raised in Suffolk, Va., Harrell spent the majority of his life outside surrounded by these crops. Whether they were growing next to him, or were being put on his plate, each crop was crucial and foundational to his personal experiences.

That is what makes his presentation of them so interesting. Standing in stark contrast on their white background, the crops act as a period. There is no question of what they are, no question of their importance. They simply are.

An image of wheat is created through three thin slits down the canvas. An image of soy marks the canvas with another thin and determinate line. Even the image of cotton, a usually indeterminate crop with its fluffy and undone nature, finds its place in this exhibit through its dark contrast between the branches and the crop.

Complica ting the nature of still life, Harrell doesn’t frame these pieces, he simply paints them as they are. Their importance is assumed due to this. They do not need context, or even presentation. They are all around us already. They are a statement in themselves, in much the same way your home is. You do not get to choose your home as a child, it simply is. Harrell did not get to choose the Tidewater region of Virginia as his home, it simply was. And that has importance, much like the crops that grow there.

Aside from being professionally well-executed, Harrell’s work brings with it a new perspective to the crops one may take for granted. Forcing the audience to take a step back and question their normal, these grown punctuation marks make a statement about the determinant importance of these crops. Coming from a personal place, this statement becomes even deeper, it becomes a statement about his home.

This exhibit must be seen before it closes in November.

Photos by Hannah Lindenblad