Marshalling in the Future

‘Marshall’ provides a much needed and compelling look into the past.

Released amidst the current political and social climate that finds race at the center stage once more, “Marshall’s” reflection on the past is most needed.

Following the story of NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) civil rights lawyer and future first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, this film paints a clear picture of race relations and the criminal justice system in America in the 1940s.Based on true events, “Marshall” revolves around a specific criminal case involving a falsely accused African-American man blamed for raping a white woman.

Audience members experience Thurgood Marshall’s rise to prominence and his many personal and professional struggles in an intimate way through Chadwick Boseman’s (“42”) captivating portrayal.

Likewise, Josh Gad’s (“Beauty and the Beast”) depiction of Sam Friedman, insurance salesman turned civil rights lawyer and coworker of Marshall, showcases the gravity of sacrifices made by these lawyers.

Their working relationship on screen, through trials and triumphs, makes “Marshall” a film worth viewing and learning from.

This is only built upon through its direct confrontation of ethical and racial issues, and the tone used by the director Reginald Hudlin (“House Party”). Even as the subject matter becomes emotionally demanding, and frustrating morally, Hudlin is able to craft comedic moments that give audience members hope.

That aside, “Marshall” fails to produce a constantly engaging film. With highly emotional and divisive courtroom scenes played alongside of scenes consumed by the social climate and racial tensions of the 1940s, the slowing down of the plot throughout many other scenes in the film, is disappointing.

Leaving the audience’s attention to wander at times, the plot stops progressing altogether. While this is a common critique of many courtroom dramas, “Marshall” does not build upon the genre as a whole, struggling with audience engagement throughout the film.

That being said, while “Marshall” struggles lopsidedly with audience engagement, the overall film is one to watch. Overall, “Marshall” portrays a true and much needed story that passionately involves audience members and delivers spectacular performances from the actors. “Marshall” is currently playing in select theaters and is rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language.