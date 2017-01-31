More Pearls in the “strand”

There are two things you need to know about the Pearls: they are a loving, inclusive group and they aren’t afraid to show it.

Last week, the Pearls added five new members to their “strand”, the nickname for their group. This is a continued effort to improve their group and to perhaps lessen the hole that the many graduating members will inevitably leave.

And much like a strand of pearls, these girls stick together.

Most of the new members, all freshman, didn’t start out wanting to join the Pearls. Rather, they found their love through the auditioning process.

Freshman Jayne Thomas originally auditioned for Extreme Measures, but a friend convinced her to audition for the Pearls. “I was walking down the hall, leaving the Extreme Measures audition and she was like: ‘Please, come audition and just see what happens’,” Thomas recalled. “And I thought, you know what? Just do it.”

Initially, Thomas, who is involved in other student organizations like the Black Student Union, choir and work at the Wason Center was going to be too much. “I was nervous that I was making a hasty decision, but once I was singing with them [at callbacks], I thought: ‘this is right’.”

What further proved that she made the right decision was the surprise she received at midnight.

After auditions and callbacks, Thomas went to the library to study and received a call from the front desk of Santoro.

They told her they had lost her security questions and that she needed to return to Santoro to fill them out. “That’s really weird,” she said. “Stuff like that doesn’t happen.”

Little did she know that it was actually the Pearls surprising her. Unable to get her to Santoro, her new group members visited the library and surprised her, pink gift basket in tow. “That was a great day,” Thomas added, laughing. Fellow freshman Abby Ridderhoff was equally surprised and in her PJs when she got the fake news that she needed to fill out some paperwork. “I was falling asleep, but thankfully I was not there yet,” she said. “I just threw a blanket over me” to get to the door and receive her welcome. “They were so excited,” Ridderhoff said.

Though the Pearls weren’t her first choice, Thomas found the ‘singing sisterhood’ too good to resist. “

They’re really inclusive,” she said “Immediately it was like ‘family, family, family’.” Ridderhoff shared similar sentiments, though she knew she wanted to be a member of the Pearls since her sophomore year of high school.

She was watching their concert at Hollydazzle when the idea struck. “They just stand out,” she said. “I love the way they interact on stage. You can tell that they’re best friends.” Her friend and fellow Pearl Ellie Duhadway convinced her to join the group by sharing what it’s like at rehearsals.

“They’re just like a family. They just act like you’re part of the group. Even during callbacks they were like ‘We love you guys, you guys are all with us.’”

Freshman Tessa Delano felt the inclusive nature of the Pearls before she even got into auditions. “They all love each other and support each other,” she said.

This inclusiveness extends beyond the two-day-a-week rehearsals.

“I think I’m going to get really close with them and make a lot of good friends,” Cooper said.

Both Delano and Ridderhoff said that they didn’t belong to a specific ‘group’ before this, and are excited to see a bond form. “I’m pretty introverted so it’s hard for me to reach out and meet new people,” Delano said.

But with this group, she already made the connection and it isn’t as stressful.

“I feel like this will definitely be people I can hang out with and talk to and just have a good time with,” she said. “I guess it’s like having a little sorority,” Ridderhoff added.