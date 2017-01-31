Movie Review: Hidden Figures

If you’re looking for a feel-good biographical drama with a positive message, then this is the film for you. This film, directed by Theodore Melfi, is based off a nonfiction book with the same name. It focuses on the well-told and heart-warming tale of three women who provide the backbone of NASA’s plans to send a man into space at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. You have Katherine Johnson (Taraii Henson) who is known as the human computer because of her ability to “handle any numbers put in front her.”

This was a time before a computer could be carried around in your pocket, so solving equations had to be done by hand (though jobs are at stake when an IBM computer arrives at NASA). While Katherine is the protagonist of this tale, the plot also revolves around Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) who is working to be the first black female supervisor at NASA, and aspiring engineer Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) both of whom are close friends of Katherine.

I would say this is a good film. This is a film that teaches us the lesser known history of NASA and how these three women overcame segregation through their dedication to their work. It’s a very character-driven story and this film is both engaging and enjoyable because of the performances given. All three women are well-developed and enjoyable to watch which helps to make the viewer feel very involved in their lives. The highest praise I can give a actor or actress is “I couldn’t tell they were acting” and I give this compliment to the entire cast of this film.

Jim Parson (an actor in “The Big Bang Theory”) is in this film. I was concerned he had such a recognizable face that he wouldn’t be able to shed his “Sheldon Cooper” persona. In this film Parsons plays Paul Stafford, the head engineer of the group who has a tough time accepting that genius is color blind. Not once did he remind me his quirky character that he plays on TV. That can be said for the rest of the cast (Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Mahershala Ali and etc.).

In terms of techniques, the camera motion in this film was great and as a result there were some very powerful shots. Unlike the cinematography of “12 Years a Slave” (that made every shot look like a painting), “Hidden Figures” relied on quite simple techniques that let the scarce background speak for itself. The angle of the camera and the color palette really worked for this film.

There was a great original music score (that was even nominated for a golden globe) that really blended well into the film. While on the subject of blending, the creators of this film had some humorous moments added in.

I say well blended because this film tackles some tough subjects, and has some heart-churning moments and for them to have genuinely good and witty humor mixed into this film deserves a dose of high praise. My only complaint about this film is that at moments the film can be a tad corny and the film can be a little on the nose about some of the points they are trying to make.

Whether you see it in theaters or decide to stream it online illegally because you’re a poor college student, I encourage you to go see it if this sounds up to snuff for you.