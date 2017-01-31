New Artist: Waterparks

Their EP “Cluster” kickstarted their rise to stardom, but their first full-length album “Double Dare”, released Nov. 4, will keep Texas-based trio Waterparks in the pop-rock game.

From brutally honest lyrics to music polished enough to sound as if they belong in the big leagues, and rough enough to remind you they aren’t another cookie-cutter boy band, every song will exceed expectations, especially from a debut album.

Waterparks consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Austen Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington, and drummer Otto Wood, all from Houston, Texas.

This past summer, they gained more traction within fans of the genre as they toured around the country on the Vans Warped Tour, considered by many to be a stepping stone to a name within the music world.

The album covers a range of styles within the genre, with no two songs sounding alike. From the heavier sound of “Little Violence” to the light-hearted “Stupid For You,” Waterparks seems to hit the mark with each of their attempts, creating a sound that is uniquely their own.

My personal favorite song on the album (at least for the moment) is “Dizzy”. It captures the struggles of growing older, and growing apart from some of the people you used to consider inseparable.

The instrumentation not only fits in the song, but the wistfulness also matches the lyrics as they go through.

If you haven’t heard of them already, I’d suggest going and checking them out— it will be worth your time.